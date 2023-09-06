Russian rouble firms slightly from 3-week lows

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering from three-week lows after the central bank said it would sell 150 billion roubles worth of foreign currency from Sept. 14 to 22.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 97.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX while trading flat versus the euro at 104.90 EURRUBTN=MCX. It firmed 0.25% against the yuan to 13.35 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Earlier the rouble had touched 98.34 per dollar, its weakest level since Aug. 15.

The central bank is concerned about inflationary pressure and deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin on Tuesday said it could not rule out another rate rise at its next meeting on Sept. 15.

He said the bank does not target any specific exchange rate, but does consider the extent to which the level of the currency affects inflation.

ALOR Broker said in a note that a rate rise "will slightly stifle importers, which over time will have a beneficial effect on the rouble".

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.47% at $89.64 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were slightly weaker.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.32% to 1,047 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.46% lower at 3,249 points.

(Reporting by Reuters)

