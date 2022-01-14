Russian rouble firms slightly after sell-off

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday, recovering after a massive sell-off in the Russian market driven by fears over an escalation of geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.

At 0513 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 76.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX after losing more than 2% of its value on Thursday.

Against the euro, the rouble was flat at 87.31 after sliding from levels of around 85.23 seen the day before EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble retains fundamental support from a strong current account surplus and high interest rates at home, but is more driven by adverse geopolitical factors.

On Thursday, the rouble suffered its biggest drop in 15 months and government bonds tumbled to their lowest in more than three years after Russia said Washington's rejection of Moscow's key security demands was leading talks into a dead end.

The rouble has been under pressure since October, as Western countries expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. Moscow has said it can move its army within its own territory as it deems necessary.

The central bank did not reply to a Reuters request to comment on the rouble drop that potentially raises risks of higher inflation as the cheap currency makes imports more expensive and dents living standards.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov are due to speak at an economic conference at 0800 GMT and may shed some light on the official view on the rouble's sharp drop.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

