Russian rouble firms past 95 vs dollar to near six-week high

By Alexander Marrow

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened past 95 against the dollar on Monday to a near six-week high, extending the strong gains made late last week with the support of high oil prices and exporters' preparations for month-end tax payments.

By0846 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% firmer against the dollar at 94.85 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest point since Sept. 13.

It had gained 0.4% to trade at 100.47 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.95 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert FX revenues to pay local liabilities. Additionally, President Vladimir Putin's decree on mandatory FX sales came into force last week, requiring 43 groups of exporters to repatriate 80% and sell 90% of FX revenues.

"After the presidential decree on the mandatory sale of foreign currency revenues, devaluation expectations are declining and the rouble is striving for fairer levels," said SberCIB analysts in a note.

The rouble's moderate strengthening - it gained close to 2% on Friday - may well continue, said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov, as exporters increase their FX sales.

"It's worth noting that the rouble's growth was not accompanied by an increase in trade turnover," said Antonov, linking this to decreased FX demand from importers, rather than increased sales of dollars or yuan.

Higher interest rates and the subsequent depression of consumer demand may be coming into play, Antonov said.

The prospect of another interest rate rise is also supporting the Russian currency. The central bank has hiked by 550 basis points since July and economists expect another increase from 13% at its next meeting on Oct. 27.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $91.89 a barrel, but still near 2023 highs.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,084.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 3,264.4 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

