Russian rouble firms past 86 vs euro for first time since August

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past 86 to the euro for the first time since August and was steady against the dollar on Friday, buoyed by high oil prices and a decline in geopolitical concerns after the Russian and U.S. presidents met.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 72.21 RUBUTSTN=MCX and also up 0.1% at 86.05 to the euro after touching 85.8375, a level last seen on Aug. 12 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has strengthened since Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden held their first summit, and agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks.

The rouble also performed better than emerging market peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending the dollar sharply higher.

"The acceleration of international inflows in Russian assets could have underpinned the rouble's outperformance," VTB Capital said.

Month-end tax payments usually prompt export-focused Russian companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes inched lower as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, shed 0.6% to $72.64 a barrel - but were on track to finish the week little changed and only slightly off multi-year highs. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5% at 1,657.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 3,798.9 points, having reached an all-time high of 3,865.20 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

