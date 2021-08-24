Russian rouble firms past 74 vs dollar as oil recovers further

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed beyond the 74 mark against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by a recovery in prices for oil, Russia's main export, which also propped up stock indexes.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading further away from a month-low of 74.5950 it hit on Friday.

The rouble stabilised recently, trading near levels seen a year ago but is still substantially weaker than it was in August 2019 when it traded near 66 against the greenback.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to 86.74 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble is likely to retain support this week from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar and euro revenue to meet local liabilities.

But the Russian currency lacks momentum to firm further even despite a recovery in oil prices and a sharp increase in the central bank's key rate in July, which fuelled inflows of foreign funds into the Russian state debt market.

"We expect the dollar-rouble pair to trade around the 74 mark in the coming days," Alor brokerage said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $69.05 a barrel on hopes that higher fuel demand would follow a potential rise in U.S. coronavirus vaccination rates. O/R

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.7% to 1,660.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX added 0.3% to 3,895.4, heading back to an all-time high of 3,949.07 it hit last week.

Shares in gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, one of the most liquid on the Russian market, were up 0.5% after climbing above the 300 rouble threshold for the first time since 2008 amid reports that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine was nearly completed despite U.S. sanctions.

