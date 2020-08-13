Russian rouble firms on weak dollar, stocks hit month-long highs

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened firmer on Thursday, following a sharp decline in the previous trading session, supported by a weak dollar but held back by lower oil prices and dividend outflows.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.52 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 86.89 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Today we expect the rouble-dollar pair to head towards 73 and, possibly, a little lower," said Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Brokerage, in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $45.31 a barrel.

"Investors continue to focus on positive factors," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, adding that purchases of the Russian currency are going on in spite of political deadlock in the United States over fresh fiscal stimulus, uncertainty over which has weighed on riskier assets.

President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a coronavirus aid package, as top Republican and Democratic negotiators traded blame for a five-day lapse in talks on relief legislation.

Dividend payments by gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, set to conclude by Aug. 20, could play against the rouble as dividends prompt some investors to convert their payouts into foreign currency.

Belarus remained in focus, amid protests after a contested presidential election last week, although the unrest has had little impact on the Russian market.

Russian stock indexes were steady, hovering near month-long highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,308.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3050.4 points, having earlier hit a near six-month high of 3,059.7.

