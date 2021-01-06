Russian rouble firms on stronger oil prices

By 0718 GMT the rouble was 0.65% stronger against the dollar at 73.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.35% to 90.69 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February last year after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.65% at $53.95 a barrel at 0713 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were also higher on Wednesday.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 0.23% to 3,367 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.12% at 1,442 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by David Goodman )

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.