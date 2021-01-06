Russian rouble firms on stronger oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble opened stronger on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices after Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, agreed to make additional oil output cuts.

By 0718 GMT the rouble was 0.65% stronger against the dollar at 73.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.35% to 90.69 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February last year after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.65% at $53.95 a barrel at 0713 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were also higher on Wednesday.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 0.23% to 3,367 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.12% at 1,442 points.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Editing by David Goodman )

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com))

