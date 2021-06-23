Russian rouble firms on soaring oil prices as sanctions threat seen easing

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday, supported by soaring oil prices and a month-end tax period, while geopolitical risk became a more distant factor as the threat of additional U.S. sanctions against Moscow eased.

At 0744 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 72.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its lowest mark since early June, hit on Monday. It had gained 0.3% to trade at 86.77 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday the United States was "preparing another package of sanctions" related to the use of a chemical agent against "one of their citizens on Russian soil", a reference to the poisoning last year of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Navalny was flown to Germany in August after being poisoned with what German doctors would later say was a military-grade nerve agent. Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Navalny later returned to Moscow and was jailed on charges he said were trumped up.

The Kremlin on Monday said it was aware of possible impending U.S. sanctions.

But in the absence of additional news sanctions, traders are focused on other things influencing the market, despite Sullivan's comments.

"Geopolitical risk (is), for now, a distant factor," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Meanwhile, the dollar eased after U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off, also helping the rouble.

The improved external background saw the rouble firm back below 73 versus the dollar, Alor Broker said in a note, with a month-end tax period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities also buttressing the currency.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $75.26 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,664.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,842.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Giles Elgood)

