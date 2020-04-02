Russian rouble firms on rising oil prices and increased FX sales

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, helped by a jump in oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump said a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could soon reach its conclusion.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar at 77.94 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 1.2% to trade at 85.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 9.9% at $27.2 a barrel.

Trump said he had recently talked with the leaders of both Russia and Saudi Arabia and believed the two countries would make a deal to end their dispute within a "few days".

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for global oil producers to address "challenging" oil markets, where prices have plunged since January due to falling demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a problem compounded by the collapse of an OPEC+ oil supply agreement in March.

The rouble's gains on Thursday could be attributed in part to investor expectations that oil prices have bottomed out, said VTB Capital strategist Maxim Korovin.

"Another important tailwind for the rouble remains hard-currency selling by the central bank," he added.

Russia's central bank increased its daily selling to 16 billion roubles ($205.6 million) worth of foreign currency on Monday, from 13.3 billion on previous days, data showed.

Having lost more than 20% of its value in 2020, the weak rouble, together with low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak, is likely to push Russia's commodity-dependent economy into contraction in the second quarter.

Russian stock indexes on Thursday were up, touching three-week highs. Companies' strong dividend returns enabled them to perform more robustly than some European and American counterparts, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.8% at 1,015.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 2,512.0 points.

($1 = 77.8400 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Pravin Char)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

