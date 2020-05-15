Russian rouble firms on oil gains, OFZ bonds prices rally to record highs

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday and Russian treasury bond prices hit record highs as oil prices surged to their strongest in a month and the central bank sold more foreign currency.

At 0747 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 73.19 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.3% to trade at 79.12 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 4% at $32.37 a barrel, having earlier reached its highest mark since April 13.

The rouble saw external support as China's factory output rose for the first time this year, a chink of light on the gloomy economic horizon, with global markets battered by ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian markets would gain support from the relatively favourable outlook and oil performance in the morning, Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova said, but she warned of risk aversion setting in later in the day.

Expectations that Russia's central bank would cut its key interest rate imminently pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year OFZ to 5.73% RU10YT=RR, an all-time low. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The central bank lowered the rate by half a percentage point to 5.5% in late April and said it would consider a 100-basis-point cut in June to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Record OFZ placements may also attract non-resident inflows to support the rouble," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note. "We expect the yields to move lower given the aggressive easing cycle."

The rouble retained support from central bank daily foreign currency sales, even after they declined to the equivalent of 11.4 billion roubles ($155.7 million) on Wednesday from more than 20 billion roubles last week.

The currency was additionally buttressed by the start of a month-end tax payments period that usually leads export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.5% to 1,130.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% higher at 2,626.9 points.

($1 = 73.2350 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

