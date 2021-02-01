Russian rouble firms on higher oil prices after nationwide protests

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened firmer on Monday, helped by rising oil prices and ignoring the threat of more sanctions against Moscow, a day after thousands protested in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for the second weekend running.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 75.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.4% to trade at 91.55 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $55.60 a barrel.

"The market remains 'choppy' and Sunday's protests could keep fears of new sanctions from the west alive," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Riot police on Sunday broke up protests in support of Navalny across Russia, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.

Concerns over the efficacy and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would continue to dampen sentiment, BCS Global Markets said in a note.

A Reuters tally last week showed almost 1 million Russian civilians had received COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Wrangling over the size of U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus package and the discovery of new coronavirus variants also weighed on sentiment, stoking demand for safer assets.

Russia's manufacturing sector returned to growth in January, a business survey showed on Monday, but in China it was the slowest expansion in seven months, underscoring the fragile nature of the global economic recovery.

Russian stock indexes were steady, hovering near their lowest marks this year hit on Friday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,368.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,279.3 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

