Russian rouble firms, cenbank cancels one-month repo auction

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, pricing in Sino-U.S. tensions and higher oil prices, while the central bank cancelled a one-month repo auction in a sign that the situation on the money market has stabilised.

At 0948 GMT the rouble gained 0.2% to 71.47 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and firmed 0.3% to trade at 77.45 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The central bank's repo auction was in focus as the regulator planned to offer long-term rouble liquidity to the banking sector for the first time since 2014. The central bank usually holds one-week repo auctions.

The auction, however, was cancelled due to a lack of bids, the central bank said. Analysts cited rouble liquidity surplus in the banking system.

Trading activity was subdued as many global markets were closed for holidays.

The rouble retained support from the central bank's daily selling of foreign currency. On Thursday, the central bank sold 11.1 billion roubles ($155 million) worth of FX, reporting the amount of interventions with a two-day lag.

Month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their FX revenues to meet local liabilities also buttressed the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $35.12 a barrel, bolstering Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.5% at 1,205.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,735.3 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 71.6000 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Cawthorne)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.