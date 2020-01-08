Russian rouble firms beyond 69 vs euro, MOEX hits record high

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened beyond the 69 mark against the euro and was little changed against the dollar in light trade on Wednesday, while the benchmark MOEX stock index climbed to a fresh record high.

At 0824 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.4% to 68.88 against the euro, heading towards the 68.28 level it briefly hit last month, its strongest since early 2018.

Versus the dollar, the rouble was steady at 61.87 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

Market activity was limited because of Russia's long New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays on Jan. 1-8.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $69.03 a barrel. That was off peaks hit in frenzied trading earlier in the day after a rocket attack by Iran on American forces in Iraq raised the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disruption to crude flows. O/R

Russian stock indexes were up, supported by higher oil prices.

The rouble-based MOEX .IMOEX rose 0.5% to 3,094.1, having hit an all-time high of 3,096.53. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 0.4% higher at 1,576.1 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

