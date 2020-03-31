Russian rouble firms away from 80 vs dollar, stocks up

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in volatile early trading on Tuesday, moving away from levels of 80 against the dollar hit the previous day when oil prices slid, while stock indexes inched higher.

At 0824 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% stronger against the U.S. currency at 78.44 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit 80.85 on Monday. It weakened to as much as 81.97 in mid-March, its worst performance since early 2016.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 1.5% to 86.27 EURRUBTN=MCX, moving away from Monday's low point of 89.11 and its weakest since early 2016 of 89.60 seen on March 19.

The rouble has lost more than 20% of its value so far this year making it the worst-performing currency against the dollar, as prices for oil, one of Russia's key exports, fell to multi-year lows.

On Tuesday, oil recovered some ground after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.7% at $23.37 a barrel after falling as low as $21.65 on Monday.

If oil prices stay at such low levels in the coming days, the rouble may weaken beyond 80 against the dollar, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

From a technical analysis point of view, the dollar may see support at 77 roubles and resistance at 80, Alor Brokerage said in a note.

"But the current exchange rate is not a market one as relative stability of the rouble is the implication of currency interventions of the Bank of Russia," Alor said.

The central bank started selling FX from its reserves in March for the first time since early 2015 in an attempt to ease downside pressure on the rouble.

In the past few days, the central bank was selling around 13.3 billion roubles ($168.76 million) worth of FX a day.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 4.4% to 1,000.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.4% higher at 2,491.9 points, well away from its all-time high of 3,226.89 hit in January.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 78.8080 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.