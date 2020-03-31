Russian rouble firms away from 80 versus dollar, stocks up

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, feeling support from central bank sales of foreign currency and moving away from levels of 80 against the dollar hit the previous day when oil prices slid, while stock indexes inched higher.

At 1606 GMT, the rouble was 2% stronger against the U.S. currency at 77.73RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit 80.85 on Monday.

The rouble weakened to as much as 81.97 in mid-March, a level last seen in early 2016, and is one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar so far this year.

Having lost more than 20% of its value in 2020, the weak currency together with low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak is seen pushing the Russian commodity-dependent economy into recession this year.

Russia has reported 2,337 cases and 17 deaths as of Tuesday, and says the virus has spread to 73 of its more than 80 regions.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 2.3% to 85.65EURRUBTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest since early 2016 of 89.60 seen on March 19.

The rouble is receiving some support from the central bank that started selling foreign currency from its reserves in March for the first time since early 2015.

In the past few days, the central bank was selling around 13.3 billion roubles ($168.76 million) worth of foreign currency a day.

"The central bank will increase support to the national currency given current oil prices," said Andrey Kadulin, an analyst at Bank St Petersburg.

"Risks of a new sell-off wave remain in place but the central bank's support may keep the rouble from substantial weakening."

On Tuesday, oil recovered some ground after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $22.80 a barrel after falling as low as $21.65 on Monday.

From a technical analysis point of view, the dollar may see support at 77 roubles and resistance at 80, Alor Brokerage said in a note.

"But the current exchange rate is not a market one as relative stability of the rouble is the implication of currency interventions of the Bank of Russia," Alor said.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSfinished the day up 5.8% at 1,014.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXclimbed 3.1% to 2,508.8 points, well below its all-time high of 3,226.89 hit in January.

($1 = 78.8080 roubles)

