Russian rouble firms as c.bank keeps on selling FX

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Tuesday thanks to the central bank's selling of foreign currency reserves and preparations to pay month-end taxesthat usually boost demand for the Russian currency, while stock indexes inched higher.

At 1615 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger at 74.33 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, having during the day touched its strongest level since April 17 of 73.76. Versus the euro, the rouble firmed 0.2% to 80.50EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The rouble will depend on oil prices and investors' attitudes towards emerging market assets in the near term," Sberbank Asset Management said in a weekly note, setting the target range for the rouble at 73-75 against the dollar.

The novel coronavirus outbreak and its impact remain in focus.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended a non-working period and related lockdowns until May 11 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, saying the peak of Russia's infections had not been reached yet.

The number of new cases in Russia climbed on Tuesday by 6,411, a record daily rise bringing the nationwide tally to 93,558. The number of deaths reached 867.

Hit by lockdowns, the Russian economy is on track to shrink by up to 6% this year, the central bank said last week while slashing interest rates to support the economy with cheaper lending.

On Tuesday, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina promised to cut rates further, saying it was important to provide the economy with cheaper lending in the extraordinary situation to help it recover after lockdown restrictions are eased and lifted.

Expectations that the key rate will be lowered further from the current level of 5.5% support prices of Russian OFZ treasury bonds, popular among foreign investors.

On Wednesday, the finance ministry will test the market appetite for its OFZ bonds by offering paper maturing in 2027 and in 2023.

The central bank is supporting the rouble with sales of FX from state reserves, the first interventions since early 2015.

On Friday, the central bank sold 20.5 billion roubles ($275.69 million) worth of FX, its data showed on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $20.11 a barrel, remaining under pressure from concerns about dwindling capacity to store crude worldwide, boosted by fears that demand for fuel hit by the novel virus outbreak may be slow to pick up. O/R

Russian stock indexes ended the day higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSclimbed 2.4% to 1,109.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXrose 1.6% to 2,612.2 points.

($1 = 74.3600 roubles)

