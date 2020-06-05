Russian rouble firms again as Brent crude hits $42/bbl

Updates prices, adds c.bank comment, OFZ yields

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, heading back towards a three-month high hit earlier this week, as prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, soared above $40 per barrel.

At 1332 GMT, the rouble was up 1.1% against the dollar at 68.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX, nearing Wednesday's 68.21 which was the strongest since March 6.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 1.3% to trade at 77.40 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices jumped after the monthly U.S. jobless rate fell to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April and following OPEC's decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts. O/R

Brent crude oil <LCOc1 was at three-month highs, up 4.6% at $41.84 a barrel. It has risen around 17% in the last week.

On Friday, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina reiterated the bank's readiness to decisively cut its benchmark interest rate at its next rate-setting meeting on June 19 by as much as 100 basis points to 4.5%.

Her comments sent yields on Russia's benchmark OFZ 10-year treasury bonds down on the day, although they remained at three-week highs. RU10YT=RR

Russia's bond prices have been boosted by expectations of a sharp rate cut. Bond yields move inversely to their price.

Nabiullina also warned that a v-shaped recovery for the Russian economy was unrealistic.

Later in the day, the "Friday factor" may limit gains in the rouble as demand for dollars is expected to increase ahead of the weekend when markets will be closed, Alor brokerage said in a note.

Russian stock indexes rose with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS up 2.5% to 1,289.1 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX up 1.1% at 2,796.2 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra and Kirsten Donovan)

