Russian rouble firms after record OFZ bond auctions, risks linger

By 1224 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 78.09 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 91.89 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. Rising coronavirus cases globally and at home also weighed.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, the global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.6% at $41.97 a barrel.

The situation on energy markets could drive rouble sales, Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said, although the dynamics of emerging market currencies, which are gaining against the dollar, would provide support.

The Kyrgyz som was steady at 79.62 KGS= against the dollar amid political unrest, which saw the prime minister quit and a parliamentary election annulled.

Belarus, in upheaval after a disputed Aug. 9 election, saw its gold and foreign exchange reserves fall to $7.32 billion in September from $7.46 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Belarusian rouble remained under pressure at 3.08 against the euro EURBYN=. It firmed against the dollar BYN= to 2.61, but was close to its record low of 2.6640 hit in late August.

The finance ministry sold OFZ treasury bonds worth 315.73 billion roubles ($4.03 billion) maturing in September 2030, a record for a single auction, and with a second auction still to come on Wednesday.

Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS declined 1.5% to 1,151.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% lower at 2,851.9 points.

Shares in Russian shipping company Sovcomflot FLOT.MM dropped below the offer price on their long-awaited debut in Moscow.

