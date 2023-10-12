News & Insights

Russian rouble firms after government imposes mandatory FX sales

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

October 12, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

By 0503 GMT, the rouble was 2.9% stronger against the dollar at 97.29 RUBUTSTN=MCX. Earlier in the session, it passed the 97 mark, reaching 96.46.

It also rose 2.8% to 103.49 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and 2.8% against the yuan at 13.31 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing a mandatory sale of foreign exchange proceeds for some exporting companies on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Varun H K)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.