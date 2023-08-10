Russian rouble firms after central bank intervenes to stabilise currency

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Thursday, extending its recovery from a more than 16-month low against the dollar after the central bank intervened on the FX market, with Russia effectively abandoning its budget rule to try and stabilise its currency.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 96.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

The rouble had sunk to 98.0725 on Wednesday, its weakest point against the dollar since March 25, 2022, hampered by strong foreign currency demand and limited supply.

It had lost 0.3% to trade at 106.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 13.42 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Bank of Russia on Wednesday said it would stop conducting the finance ministry's foreign exchange purchases as prescribed by Russia's budget rule from Thursday, in order to reduce market volatility.

The central bank's move ultimately means the net supply of foreign currency on the market will increase to 2.3 billion roubles ($23.74 million) from 500 million roubles a day.

At its weakest, the rouble was around 28% weaker against the dollar year-to-date. Analysts, who had been expecting Russia's monetary authorities to act, generally said greater action would still be required to make a significant difference.

"These are not even half measures, but under-measures given the scale of the volumes," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $87.84 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% to 1,014.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 3,120.5 points.

($1 = 96.8750 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

