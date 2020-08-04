Russian rouble falls towards three-month lows

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The rouble fell on Tuesday after its biggest one-day gain in 10 weeks, hit by a recent recovery in imports and heightened caution in August due to a history of adverse events.

As of 1608 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker on the day at 73.52 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards a three-month low of 74.68 it hit the day before.

The rouble's weakness since early June despite relatively high oil prices stems from the easing of quarantine measures that has revived imports of goods and services, Raiffeisen Bank said in a note.

"If oil and gas prices and export volumes remain at current levels, we expect a further rouble weakening to around 75 roubles per dollar," Raiffeisen said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $44.43 a barrel.

The seasonal factor is also expected to remain in place.

"August has been long labelled a special month for Russia when the rouble traditionally loses its positions - in the past 15 years, the rouble depreciated in August 73% of the time," said Renaissance Capital.

In August 1999, Russia started the so-called Second Chechen War in the breakaway Caucasus region. The next year, Russia's Kursk submarine sank in the Barents sea, killing all 118 people on board.

In August 2008, the rouble weakened when Russia got into a short-lived war with Georgia, and in 2014, lower oil prices and Western sanctions against Moscow battered the currency.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.6% to 86.53 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian stock indexes swung into the positive territory along with oil prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS finished the day 0.2% higher at 1,260.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.4% at 2,940.5 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, editing by Larry King)

