Russian rouble falls towards three-month lows

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday after its biggest one-day gain in 10 weeks as it came under pressure from lower oil prices and risk aversion that is typical for August, a month notorious for unfortunate events in Russia.

The rouble shed 0.5% to 73.49 against the dollar as of 0752 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards a three-month low of 74.68 it hit the day before.

"August has been long labelled a special month for Russia when the rouble traditionally loses its positions - in the past 15 years, the rouble depreciated in August 73% of the time," said Renaissance Capital.

In August 1999, Russia started the so-called Second Chechen War in the breakaway Caucasus region. The next year, Russian submarine Kursk sank in the Barents sea, killing all 118 people on board.

In August 2008, the rouble weakened when Russia got into a short-lived war with Georgia, and in 2014, lower oil prices and Western sanctions against Moscow battered the currency.

The rouble also feels downside pressure from some recovery in imports, concerns about a second wave of coronavirus and an expected increase in demand for foreign currency as Russia opens its borders, RenCap said.

The rouble can head towards 74 against the greenback amid remaining geopolitical risks and the globally stronger dollar, Sberbank CIB said.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.8% to 86.71 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $43.63 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 1,254.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was steady on the day at 2,931.1 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

