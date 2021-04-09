Russian rouble falls towards five-month low on Ukraine fears

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - The rouble slid towards a five-month low against the dollar on Friday and stocks indexes fell as Russian assets took a hit from fears about the military buildup in eastern Ukraine.

At 0811 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 77.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving towards its weakest level since Nov. 5 of 78.0450 it touched on Wednesday.

The rouble decoupled recently from moves in other emerging markets as well as the price of crude oil, Russia's key export, as it was hammered by international fallout from the situation in Ukraine.

Russia has started a planned combat readiness inspection of its army, while NATO has expressed concerns about a Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to pull back the Kremlin's military build-up near Ukrainian border, while he in turn accused Kyiv of "provocative actions" in the conflict region.

The United States has said Russia has more troops on Ukraine's eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures.

The Russian buildup has become the latest point of friction in relations between Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, adding to disputes over arms control, human rights and other issues.

"The Biden administration is preparing a new round of sanctions as the Russia security review is complete, and this is likely to keep uncertainty about the rouble and the inflation outlook elevated," Morgan Stanley said.

Versus the euro, the rouble was 0.1% weaker at 91.66 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.6% to 1,431.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,503.9 points.

"The threat of an open military conflict with Ukraine prevents us from taking any tactical view for now," BCS Brokerage said on the Russian stock market.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

