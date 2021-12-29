Russian rouble falls towards 74 vs dollar, stocks pare gains

Updates with rouble weakening

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards 74 versus the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, staying under pressure amid a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine, while stock indexes pared overnight gains to inch lower.

At 1450 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 73.95 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 74.08, a week low. Versus the euro, the rouble fell 0.7% to 83.90 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble is oversold but global fears about the Omicron variant of coronavirus could put downside pressure on the Russian currency, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations express concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its army around its own territory as it deems necessary.

Trading activity has faded and is expected to stay below average until Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays. The Moscow Exchange will be closed on Dec. 31 and resume trading on the forex market on Jan. 3.

Russian stock indexes were down, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS falling 1% to 1,595.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX slid 0.9% to 3,743.9 points, staying below the 4,000 mark for more than a month.

"Although suppressed by geopolitical concerns, the MOEX Index is finishing 2021 with a solid gain thanks to recovered commodity prices," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

