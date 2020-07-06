Russian rouble falls to six-week low vs dollar, stocks at four-month high

By 0832 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 71.73 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest since May 25.

It had lost 0.8% to trade at 80.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, a two-month low.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.8% at $43.56 a barrel.

The reopening of economies around the world played in risk assets' favour, although record increases in coronavirus cases in 15 U.S. states in the first four days of July clouded the economic horizon and prevented a speedy return to thriving business activity.

Domestically, growing demand for imports on recovering business activity and the start of a dividend payout period for companies that have not changed their policies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis also played against the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Certain Russian individuals could face asset freezes and visa bans from the United Kingdom from Monday, with Britain set to list the first foreign nationals included in its new post-Brexit sanctions scheme that follows the 2012 U.S. Magnitsky Act.

"Sanctions risks, coupled with a low oil price and a fall in the volume of its exports, are the main threat to the Russian currency," said Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor Brokerage.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.5% to 1,253.3 points. The MOEX index was 1.9% higher at 2,854.2 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.