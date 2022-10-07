Russian rouble falls to over 2-week low past 61 vs dollar

By 1141 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 61.14 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier sliding to its weakest point since Sept 21 of 61.70.

It had lost 2.5% to trade at 60.56 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, also a more than two-week low, and shed 0.2% against the yuan to 8.58 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"The yuan was more attractive than the dollar for the fourth day running," said Promsvyazbank analysts. "Thus, liquidity of the Chinese currency remains higher than dollar and euro liquidity, which we link to the toxicity of Western currencies."

After soaring to a near eight-year high against the euro a week ago, the rouble has weakened in the past few sessions as concerns that new sanctions would seek to paralyse dollar and euro trading on Moscow Exchange proved unfounded.

The European Union's eighth sanctions package targeted steel and tech products, as well as an oil price cap for some Russian crude deliveries, another factor putting pressure on Russian markets.

"As far as the local currency market is concerned, the situation here does not only depend on oil prices, and subsequently the volume of export revenues, but also on the new budget rule," said Alfa Capital analyst Vladimir Bragin.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov last month reiterated his preference for a weaker rouble, as he announced a new cut-off price for Russia's budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund of $62-63 per barrel.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $95.4 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2% to 1,024.3 points, its weakest point since Sept. 26. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% lower at 1,989.1 points.

European clearing giant Clearstream on Friday resumed the processing of some depository receipt conversions into Moscow-listed shares. Depository receipts allow investors to trade in overseas stocks, but Russian investors have faced difficulty in converting them due to EU sanctions.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.