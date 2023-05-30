Russian rouble falls to one-month low as drones attack Moscow

May 30 (Reuters) - The rouble fell to a more than one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as drones attacked Moscow and the Russian currency lost the support of a favourable tax period.

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow, according to Russia, whose defence ministry said all were destroyed approaching the city. Kyiv had no immediate comment, but has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia.

At 0646 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 81.24 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 81.39, its weakest point since April 28. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.99 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.43 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Month-end tax payments, which usually support the rouble as exporters convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, were due on Monday.

"The rouble yesterday lost support from the tax period, which never seriously strengthened it," Alor Broker said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $76.56 a barrel.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.