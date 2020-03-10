Russian rouble falls to 2016 low, cenbank promises FX intervention

Updates with Moscow Exchange opening, adds details

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to its weakest level since early 2016 and stocks tumbled to their lowest level in more than a year on Tuesday, pricing in a rapid slump in oil prices after Russia's failure to reach an output agreement with OPEC.

Faced with the risk of a massive rouble sell-off, the central bank said it would start preemptively selling foreign currency to try to lower market volatility. Its pledge followed its decision a day earlier to suspend buying FX for state reserves, that last stood at $570 billion.

The rouble was 5% weaker at 72.00 against the dollar as of 0800 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX and had shed 5.8% of its value to 81.94 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

At Tuesday's opening, the rouble briefly hit 72.99 versus the greenback, a level last seen in early March 2016, and touched 85.00 against the euro, its weakest since late February 2016.

Still, the rouble was stronger than the 75.41 per dollar and 86.12 per euro it touched on Monday on the interbank market during a Russian public holiday before the central bank announced its first foreign currency intervention in five years.

Moves in the rouble were largely driven by oil prices that inched higher after their biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and as new cases of coronavirus slowed in China. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 5% at $36.07 a barrel after falling as low as $31.02 on Monday.

Russian stock indexes fell sharply, pricing in global developments since their last close on Friday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 12.5% to 1,101.1 points, having fallen to 1,055.31, its lowest level since late 2018.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 7.4% lower at 2,517.9 points after hitting 2,435.62, its weakest level since early 2019.

Shares in Rosneft ROSN.MM, Russia's largest oil producer, underperformed the market by falling 13% on the day. Shares in No.2 oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM were down 13.9%.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.