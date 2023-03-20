Russian rouble falls, stocks rise despite global banking jitters

Updates prices

March 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dipped to fresh 11-month lowsin trading on Monday, while Moscow's stock markets rose strongly despite fears of global contagion following an emergency state-backed takeover of troubled lender Credit Suisse over the weekend.

The Russian rouble was down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar to 77.38RUBUTSTN=MCX at 0935 GMT - trading at its lowest levels since mid-April 2022. The currency was also 0.5% weaker against the euro at 82.42EURRUBTN=MCX, and had shed 0.3% against the Chinese yuan to 11.23CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Global markets are on edge after UBS Group UBSG.S agreed on Sunday to swallow its smaller peer Credit Suisse in a state-backed rescue.

Russia's central bank and top financial executives have played down fears of contagion.

"We do not see a domino effect on the Russian system," central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday after holding interest rates at 7.5%.

"Our Russian financial system is much less connected with the global one ... And secondly, as far as the stability of our banks is concerned, they are less exposed to the kind of vulnerability that banks in the United States and the European Union are showing."

Falling global oil prices were weighing on the rouble, with benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 down by around 2%. But the commodity-heavy stock market, which often moves in line with global oil prices, surgedhigher.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.9% to 966.8 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.4% higher at 2,377.5 points.

Shares in VTB Bank VTBR.MMtopped the leaderboard, up by more than 7% after its CEO said the lender was on course to post record profits in the first quarter.

Sberbank'sSBER.MMplans announced last Friday for a record dividendpayout on 2022 results also buoyed its shares - up 2.7% - and the wider market on hopes that other state-controlled firms may follow suit.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Jamie Freed and Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.