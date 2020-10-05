Russian rouble falls on rising COVID cases, oil caps losses

By 1214 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 78.62 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit 79.9750 last week - the weakest level since March.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 1% to 92.53 EURRUBTN=MCX, heading back towards a more than 4-1/2-year low hit last week.

Schools in Moscow began unplanned holidays on Monday as COVID-19 cases across the country hit their highest level since May 12.

The announcement of new state foreign currency sales for the month ahead eased pressure on the rouble.

The finance ministry said on Monday it will sell 5.8 billion roubles ($73.7 million) worth of forex a day between Oct. 7 and Nov. 6, more than doubling its FX operations from the previous month.

Actual daily forex sales will be 2.9 billion roubles higher as part of the central bank's sale of its stake in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM.

Last week, the rouble and other risky assets took a hit from the news that U.S. President Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 a month away from an election.

"Donald Trump's health will be the key factor in determining market direction in the near future," ITI Capital said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 4.3% at $40.97 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.1% to 1,149.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 2,868.4 points.

($1 = 78.6841 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)

