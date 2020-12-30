Russian rouble falls, MOEX index rises on last trading day of 2020

Updates with rouble slide, adds comment

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Wednesday, remaining under pressure from Russia-specific concerns about new possible sanctions, while the benchmark MOEX stock index rose in light trade on the last trading day of 2020.

After stabilising in early trade, the rouble fell 0.6% to 74.46 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX by 1155 GMT and weakened 0.8% to 91.39 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

So far this year, the rouble has lost more than 16% of its value versus the greenback and shed 23% against the European currency, taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a crash in oil prices and Russia-specific concerns about new possible sanctions.

In 2021, the rouble is expected to partly recover but will still be far from levels seen in early 2020 before the pandemic.

Volatility in the Russian market could increase in the next few days as trading activity will wane further ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays.

The Moscow Exchange will be closed for four days from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, but many traders will be away from their desks for longer as Russia's holiday season ends on Jan. 11.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, shrugging off a 0.9% increase in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $51.53 a barrel.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,288.1 points, nearing a record high of 3,318.39 hit on Dec. 17.

"The MOEX index finishes the roller-coaster ride of 2020 on a new all-time high as powerful fund inflows return to make a strong closure," BCS Brokerage said in a note.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slid 0.5% to 1,391.2 points.

