Russian rouble falls from nearly 1-month high as oil prices decline

Updates prices, adds details, analyst comments

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell sharply on Tuesday afterstrengthening to near a one-month high against the U.S. dollar in early trade, as it lost support from oil prices and the greenback pared losses.

By 1508 GMT, the rouble lost 0.6% on the day to 73.76 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, having earlier moved towards 73.1250, its strongest level since Jan. 14, which it touched in the previous session.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.3% weaker at 89.25 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Sberbank CIB analysts said sustainable growth for the Russian currency remains questionable.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 0.3% at $63.09 a barrel after earlier rising to nearly 13-month high as a cold front shut wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, the world's largest oil producer. O/R

"The likelihood of (oil prices) rollback increases every day, and with it the Russian rouble may adjust," said Andrei Kochetkov from Otkritie Broker.

Russia's month-end taxes that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their FX into roubles to meet local duties are seen supporting the Russian currency by the end of this month.

Its upside, however, is limited by recently intensified geopolitical woes and fears of new sanctions against Moscow and its possible retaliation. A year ago, the rouble traded at around 63 against the dollar and 69 versus the euro.

The Russian foreign minister said last week that Russia would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc imposed painful economic sanctions.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.3% to 1,492.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 0.3% to 3,491.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Anna Rzhevkina, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Steve Orlofsky)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.