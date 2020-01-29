Russian rouble falls as volatile trading resumes

Russia's rouble weakened on Wednesday, moving towards 63 per dollar as lingering fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China reduced global risk appetite and led to volatile trading among emerging market currencies.
