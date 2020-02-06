Russian rouble falls as investors wait on coronavirus updates

Updates prices, adds St. Petersburg Bank comment

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Thursday, along with other emerging market currencies, amid diminished global risk appetite as investors waited for more news on China's coronavirus, after the death toll passed 550.

Overnight, China announced a reduction in U.S. import tariffs and U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial, both of which had helped the rouble to strengthen in early trade.

But the coronavirus continued to weigh on investors' appetite for risky assets after the death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections there.

By1031 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 63.12RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 69.46 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, surprising analysts who had on the whole forecast a positive day for the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $63.13 a barrel, but had eased from a 1.6% rise earlier in the morning, restricting the rouble.

China said on Thursday it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies, benefiting riskier markets.

But analysts said that the absence of conclusive updates on the containment of coronavirus left the rouble with little room to strengthen.

"Most emerging market currencies are weaker against the dollar. In these conditions, the rouble has returned to 63 versus the dollar, which in our view is a stable level if external conditions do not continue to deteriorate," St Petersburg Bank analysts said.

"Markets are no longer looking at the increase in coronavirus victims, they need new factors," ITI Capital analysts said in a note.

In focus domestically is the Russian central bank's first rate-setting meeting of the year on Friday.

A Reuters poll last week showed that the central bank is expected continue its easing of monetary policy and cut its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time, to 6.00% from 6.25%.

Meanwhile the finance ministry's daily foreign currency purchases of 18.2 billion roubles continue to restrain Russia's currency, a day before they are reduced significantly to 11.3 billion roubles.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,555.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,116.0 points.

