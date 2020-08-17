Russian rouble falls amid crisis in neighbouring Belarus

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, underperforming its emerging market peers and shrugging off stable oil prices, as players kept an eye on the political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

Having stabilised in early trade, the rouble eased sharply to 73.80 versus the dollar, a four-day low. As of 1122 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% down on the day at 73.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

"Given that similar currencies are stable, the rouble drop is caused by the country-specific factor," said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow.

"If this is a reaction to Belarus events, it could be concerns about active external political actions by Russia that could lead to a global negative reaction, although no clear grounds for such concerns can be seen," Dolgin said.

Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power, Lukashenko said he was ready to share power in Belarus but not under pressure from protesters.

The events in Belarus do not pose a direct threat to the rouble but "any escalation of the political situation in a particular country is always negative for currencies of its neighbours," said Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Brokerage.

Later this month the rouble may receive support from local taxes that prompt some companies to convert their revenues.

"During the upcoming week, the rouble could receive tailwinds from hard-currency selling by exporters ahead of tax payments – the bulk of them is scheduled on next Tuesday," VTB Capital said in a note.

BCS Brokerage said the rouble may strengthen to around 70-71 versus the dollar closer to the end of August or in September if oil prices do not fall.

Against the euro, the rouble was 1.1% weaker at 87.21 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $44.69 a barrel following news China plans to ship large volumes of U.S. crude, which outweighed concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies. O/R

Russian stock indexes pared earlier gains and slid from their highest levels since late February.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was little changed on the day at 3,063.5 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% at 1,311.1 points.

