Russian rouble extends recovery from 9-month low; Kazakh unrest in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed versus the dollar in thin trade on Friday, extending its recovery after hitting a near nine-month low in the previous session, with unrest in neighbouring Kazakhstan in focus.

Kazakhstan is experiencing its worst unrest since independence in 1991, spurred initially by protests against gas price hikes. Security forces appeared to be in control of the streets of the country's main city, Almaty, on Friday morning.

Crowds also accuse Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who has held on to power since Soviet days despite stepping down three years ago as president, of amassing vast wealth from oil and minerals for his family and allies while the nation of 19 million remained poor.

On Thursday, Russia sent paratroopers there as part of an international force. Moscow said it would consult with Kazakhstan and allies on steps to support the Kazakh "counter-terrorist operation" and that the uprising was foreign-inspired. Neither Kazakhstan nor Russia provided evidence to support the assertion of foreign involvement.

At 0801 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 76.12 RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Thursday, it fell to 77.3450, its weakest point since April 15, 2021.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 86.00 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow said it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $88.28 a barrel, supporting Russian stocks.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,772.0 points.

Trading activity has faded and is expected to stay below average until Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

