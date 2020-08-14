Russian rouble ends week firmer, extending gradual recovery

Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble returned to growth on Friday afternoon after turbulence driven by profit-taking, extending its weekly advance against the U.S. dollar to more than 1% as investors kept an eye on the political crisis in Belarus.

The rouble is recovering gradually after a steep drop in July when Russia's corporate dividend payment season prompted some investors to convert their rouble-denominated dividends into other currencies.

The rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 72.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX by 1554 GMT, heading away from Friday's low of 73.49. Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.1% at 86.15 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Russian currency firmed this week despite geopolitical risks related to U.S.-China trade disputes and events in neighbouring Belarus, where demonstrators clashed with police in protests against alleged vote-rigging in the presidential election.

On Friday Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge of his 26 years in power.

The rouble's outlook remains uncertain amid a decline in global demand for Russian debt and lower state forex sales this month, said Andrey Kadulin, an analyst at Bank St Petersburg.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $44.86 a barrel, creating downside pressure on Russian markets.

"We expect some profit-taking among Russia investors after a strong week that has seen the RTS index add 3.7%," Alfa Bank said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS finished the day 0.2% down at 1,323.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX fell 0.6% to 3,062 points.

Shares in Rosneft ROSN.MM firmed by 0.2%, outperforming the market after the country's largest oil producer swung back to profit in the second quarter.

Diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM, meanwhile, underperformed peers with a 2.8% drop after the state-controlled company reported a 98% slump in second-quarter profit and said there would be no dividend payment for the first half of 2020.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Goodman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

