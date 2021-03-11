Russian rouble edges up to one-week high vs dollar ahead of ECB meeting

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, supported by high oil prices and global risk appetite, with market players focused on a European Central Bank policy decision later in the day.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its highest since March 4.

It was steady versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, trading at 87.76, hovering near the more than six-month high it hit in the previous session.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $68.15 a barrel. O/R

"The external backdrop remains quite favourable this morning - oil prices and futures on U.S. indexes are in the green zone, which will allow the rouble to hold its gains," said Dmitry Gritskevich of Promsvyazbank.

ECB policymakers meeting on Thursday will be keen to calm markets and recommit to rock-bottom rates until well into the recovery, concerned that a steady rise in borrowing costs could derail the bloc's recovery from a pandemic-fuelled recession.

"Global appetite for risk remains very high," said Veles Capital in a note, adding that Wednesday's final approval of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the United States should give the world's largest economy an additional growth boost.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% to 1,494.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 3,487.3 points.

Global depositary receipts in banking group TCS TCSGDR.MM were down around 0.7% in Moscow after the company reported a 22% year-on-year net profit rise in 2020.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

