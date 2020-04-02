Russian rouble edges up on rising oil prices and hefty FX sales

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed marginally on Thursday, gaining support from a jump in oil prices and high foreign currency sales amid deteriorating global economic conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could soon reach its conclusion, expecting a deal between the two oil exportersto be reached within a "few days".

By1142 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 78.66RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.5% to trade at 85.90 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 9.9% at $27.2 a barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for global oil producers to address "challenging" oil markets, where prices have plunged since January due to falling demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a problem compounded by the collapse of an OPEC+ oil supply agreement in March.

The rouble's marginal gains on Thursday could be attributed in part to investor expectations that oil prices have bottomed out, said VTB Capital strategist Maxim Korovin.

"Another important tailwind for the rouble remains hard-currency selling by the central bank," he added.

Russia's central bank has stepped up its foreign currency sales this week, selling the equivalent of 16 billion roubles ($204 million) on Monday and 15.8 billion roubles on Tuesday, up from 13.3 billion on previous days, data showed.

Since March 10, the central bank sold a little more than $2 billion of foreign currency in an effort to support the rouble, Reuters calculations showed.

Having lost more than 20% of its value in 2020, the weak rouble, together with low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak, is likely to push Russia's commodity-dependent economy into contraction in the second quarter.

Any growth of the rouble should be viewed with caution, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund, as the Russian currency is susceptible to any external negativity with oil prices this low.

Russian stock indexes were up, touching three-week highs in early trade. Companies' strong dividend returns enabled them to perform more robustly than some European and American counterparts, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.6% at 1,003.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% higher at 2,507.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 78.4170 roubles)

(Additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Pravin Char and Chizu Nomiyama)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.