Russian rouble edges up on recovering oil, cautious risk appetite

Updates prices, adds c.bank comment, analyst comment

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed marginally against the U.S. dollar on Monday, helped by cautious global appetite for risk assets and rebounding oil prices.

The worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases, relations between the United States and China, and dividend season leading investors to convert their rouble payouts into foreign currency were all exerting pressure on the Russian market, with stocks falling and the rouble losing ground against the euro.

By 1547 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 70.61RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 80.24 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $43.15 a barrel, recovering after losing more than 1% earlier in the session.

Oil price dynamics remain the determining factor for the rouble, Bank St. Petersburg analysts said in a note.

Positive news about treatment for the novel coronavirus helped the rouble post small gains against the greenback as optimistic market players sought out risk.

"Global markets continue to hold positions at high levels, ignoring pre-existing risks to the global economy, focusing attention on stimulus and quantitative easing programmes," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Further support could come from Wednesday's treasury bond auctions and a potential central bank rate cut on July 24, after Governor Elvira Nabiullina said there was leeway for additional monetary easing since it slashed the key rate to a record low of 4.5% in June.

"The data we have received since the last rate decision, especially regarding inflation for June and the start of July, confirms that we still have space for a future cut," she said.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.9% to 1,235.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% lower at 2,767.0 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow with additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.