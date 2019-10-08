Russian rouble edges up on oil, emerging currencies

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened stronger on Tuesday, as oil prices rose slightly and emerging currency markets strengthened.

At 0702 GMT the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 64.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and largely flat at 71.19 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Emerging market and commodity currencies strengthened in response to U.S.-China trade discussions.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $58.50 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.08% to 1,319.14. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.03% to 2,720.17.

"Today, the world currency market is calm, but there is a very weak trend to the weakening of the dollar," said Alexey Antonov from Moscow investment company ALOR Broker.

He added that the rouble may strengthen slightly today but "there are no reasons for stronger growth in the Russian currency yet."

