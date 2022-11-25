Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 60.50 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.5% to trade at 62.90 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 8.43 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has been painting a similar picture of late, said Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker, rising for most of the day and giving up gains in the last two hours of trading.

"This trading pattern is likely to continue today," Antonov said.

The rouble is supported by a month-end tax period in which exporters usually convert foreign exchange revenue into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $85.6 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,150.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,209.6 points.

Market participants were fairly inactive during the previous session, said Sinara Investment Bank. The one "bright spot" was the dynamics of Veon VON.AS securities.

The Amsterdam-listed telecoms operator's shares soared after it announced plans to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, to senior members of the Vimpelcom management team, for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion).

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 60.5300 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.