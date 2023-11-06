News & Insights

Russian rouble edges up in light holiday trade

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 06, 2023 — 03:22 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed marginally in light trade on Monday as Russia celebrated a holiday, with mandatory foreign currency sales by exporters and high interest rates supporting the Russian currency.

At 0816 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 92.17 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading back towards the more than three-month high of 91.6225 hit last week.

It was steady at 98.90 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.64 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has strengthened from beyond 100 to the dollar since a presidential decree requiring some exporters to convert a significant portion of foreign currency revenues was announced last month.

The central bank's higher-than-expected rate hike to 15% in late October has also helped.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $85.90 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,099.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,216.9 points.

