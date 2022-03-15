Russian rouble edges up as more Ukraine talks due, coupons eyed

March 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble inched higher in early Moscow trade on Tuesday, as more talks over the Ukraine crisis were expected and holders of Russian sovereign bonds awaited clarity over how they would be paid coupons this week.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 2.6% stronger against the dollar at 111.2 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% versus the euro at 119.8 EURRUBTN=MCX - small moves compared to recent wild swings.

Further negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations to ease the crisis were scheduled on Tuesday after discussions on Monday via video ended with no new progress announced. Intense fighting and bombardments in Ukraine continued.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour and prevent genocide, a claim Ukraine and its Western allies reject as a pretext for an unjustified and illegal attack.

Russia's finance ministry said on Monday that it had sent an order to a correspondent bank for the payment of coupons on Eurobonds amounting to $117.2 million due this week.

It said payments would be made in roubles if sanctions over the Ukraine conflict prevented banks from honouring debts in the currency of issue. The sanctions made it unclear whether Russia would be able, or willing, to make the payments.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the sanctions that followed have triggered the worst economic crisis in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The central bank has restricted access to foreign currency and the government rolled out initial support measures which helped stabilise the rouble late last week, but the currency is still down around 25% against the dollar since Russian troops entered Ukraine.

Analysts warn the rouble outlook is highly uncertain.

The Moscow stock market stayed largely closed on Tuesday by order of the central bank, and will remain so for the rest of the week. Stocks last traded in Moscow on Feb. 25, after which the central bank imposed restrictions.

On Monday, the central bank told RBK Investments that restarting trading now could lead to investors taking "emotional actions" and therefore unjustified losses. "We will follow the situation and open markets as soon as the situation allows," the bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

