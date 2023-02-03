Russian rouble edges up as government to sell $2.3 bln FX in next month

By Jake Cordell

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged higher in trading on Friday as the finance ministry said it would sell $2.3 billion worth of foreign currency in the month ahead to help plug a deficit in the state budget.

The rouble was 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar at 70.39 at 0915 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX. It climbed 0.7% against the euro to 76.70 EURRUBTN=MCX and was up 0.3% against the Chinese yuan to 10.42 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Russia's finance ministry said it would sell 8.9 billion roubles ($126.6 million) worth of foreign currency a day between Feb. 7 and March 6, an almost three-fold increase on daily interventions in the previous month. Total interventions during the period will amount to 160.2 billion roubles ($2.28 billion), it said.

Analysts had expected the government to announce plans to sell around 79.75 billion roubles ($1.1 billion), a Reuters poll showed.

The rouble was trading in low volatility throughout the morning in Moscow.

Russia sells down its foreign currency reserves to reduce the rouble's volatility to global energy prices and to fill gaps in the state budget.

The sales are likely to be conducted in Chinese yuan, which has become a vital currency instrument for the Russian government and companies in the face of sanctions banning access to Western financial markets.

Geopolitics and energy also remained in focus, with the next stage of the European Union's price cap on Russia's oil exports - including premium refined products such as diesel - set to come into force from Feb. 5.

Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% at 993.9 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX had also fallen 1% to 2,221.3 points. Gold miner Polyus PLZL.MM down 2.4%, and tech giant Yandex YNDX.MM, which fell 2.3%, were the biggest losers among Russian blue chips.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Kim Coghill and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

