Russian rouble edges lower, holding out for FX support

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 18, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, edging back towards the 82 mark against the dollar but remaining in the same range as in the last few sessions, as the market waited to see the impact of upcoming taxes and higher oil prices.

At 0732 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 81.67 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.5% to trade at 89.55 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.85 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble is set to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. Taxes are due on April 28.

The Russian currency should also get a delayed boost from this month's higher oil prices, which translate to higher export revenues.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $85.1 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 1,002.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2,598.3 points, a more than one-year high.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

