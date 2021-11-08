Russian rouble eases vs dollar; focus on Fed, U.S. inflation data

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased against a stronger dollar on Monday, though losses were restrained by rising oil prices and with the market focused on comments by Federal Reserve officials later in the day ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.

At 0808 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 71.42 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 82.57 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Rouble strength is hampered by sales of the Russian government's OFZ treasury bonds, said Alor Broker. Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZs, which move inversely to their price, stood at 8.27%, slightly down from their highest since March 2020 of 8.37%, hit last Monday. RU10YT=RR

However, higher oil prices and investors' risk appetite could see the rouble strengthen below 71 versus the greenback, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Market players are also keeping an eye on the Fed, with six officials due to speak on Monday, as well as Wednesday's U.S. inflation data, which is expected to show consumer price growth running hot.

A national holiday in Russia on Nov. 4 and a nationwide workplace shutdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 contributed to subdued market activity last week.

Many Russian regions eased workplace restrictions on Monday, but coronavirus infections and deaths remain near record daily levels.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $83.52 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% at 1,854.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% higher at 4,206.6 points.

