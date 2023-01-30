Russian rouble eases to near 3-week low vs dollar as exporters pay taxes

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

January 30, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds First Asset Management comment

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened to a near three-week low against the dollar on Monday, with some support ebbing away as companies make month-end tax payments.

The rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 69.87 RUBUTSTN=MCX by 1126 GMT, its weakest mark since Jan. 11.

It lost 0.8% against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX to 76.13, a three-week low, and shed 0.8% versus the yuan to 10.34 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble usually gains support from month-end tax payments when exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities. A scheduling adjustment means from this year taxes are due in a single payment, which this month falls on Jan. 30.

"The Russian currency may lose tax period support this week and be at risk of further declines," Veles Capital said in a note.

The rouble is buttressed by foreign currency sales by the government, which is offloading up to 3.2 billion roubles ($46 million) per day of Chinese yuan.

Those sales should support the rouble in the short term, compensating for the shortfall in oil and gas revenues, said First Asset Management in a note, expecting the rouble to trade in the 68-71 range against the dollar in the near-term.

The rouble has been under external pressure since a Western price cap on Russia's oil sales came into force in early December alongside a European Union embargo of Russian oil exports, forcing Moscow to sell at a discount.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $86.6 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% at 989.4 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.3% at 2,195.3 points.

Shares in state telecoms provider Rostelecom RTKM.MM jumped 4.2% after a report by daily paper Kommersant said the company was in talks to buy rival Megafon.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 69.5955 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman and Arun Koyyur)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.