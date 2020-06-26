Russian rouble eases slightly, stocks up on higher oil

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly on Friday but was underpinned by higher oil prices and a fall in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 69.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had shed 0.2% to trade at 77.56 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Today the market mood is rather neutral. As a result, the rouble is likely to trade in a narrow range in the first half of the day," said Grigory Zhirnov, an analyst at Nordea Bank in Moscow.

Russian month-end tax payments lent some support to the rouble as export-focused companies usually convert their foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Hopes for a recovery in economic activity in Russia were bolstered by a report on new coronavirus cases that showed the first daily rise below 7,000 since late April.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $41.50 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes higher.

"The Russian market look set to bounce back today as a mood of cautious optimism sweeps global markets, with the focus switching to stimulus measures," Alfa Bank said.

"Higher oil prices should provide some relief to the Russian equity universe and the rouble – and we will likely see oil & gas names and banks lead a recovery today."

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.7% to 1,266.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.6% at 2,777.81 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

