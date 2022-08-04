Russian rouble eases slightly, OZON depository receipts recover

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Thursday, sliding towards 61 against the dollar as it lacked new momentum, while shares were mixed, with Sberbank shares shrugging off new sanctions and OZON depository receipts regaining ground after a sell-off.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 60.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 0.9% at 61.52 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Still, the rouble is the world's best-performing currency so far this year, having received an artificial boost from capital controls Russia imposed after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The strong rouble has helped to limit burgeoning inflation and opened the door for central bank rate cuts, but is damaging to budget revenues and export-focused firms that rely on selling commodities abroad.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.2% to 1,104.2 points and its rouble-based peer MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,129.3 points.

Moscow-listed depositary receipts in Russian e-commerce firm Ozon OZONDR.MM outperformed the market and gained 5.3% after falling on Wednesday when a huge fire broke out at its warehouse near Moscow on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 13.

Nasdaq-listed Ozon OZON.O is one of Russia's largest e-commerce players. It was not immediately clear what value or number of goods were affected.

Sberbank shares SBER.MM were up 0.5%, trimming overnight losses that came after the Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine on Wednesday and targeted Russia's largest bank.

"The Russian market is likely to spend the first half of August in the red, and today should not be an exception. So far, we see no positive growth drivers," BCS Global Markets said in a report.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christina Fincher)

